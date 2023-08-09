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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Watch The "Tude" Bro!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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10 views • August 09, 2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!


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Today's show is for kids of all ages Warriors Of Light!
Look, if you can have so-called "Family Friendly Drag Shows",( No such thing by the way), then Kid-Friendly Christian rock should be no problem correct?

Gather around youngsters and get ready for the Holy Spirit to drop some knowledge sure to make your life better now and in the future. Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

Sunday school Object Lesson On - Attitude
Kids Ministry Tools
@KidsMinistryTools
https://www.youtube.com/@KidsMinistryTools

One Bad Pig - Frat Rats
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Real 80s CCM
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Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillarhaventourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy