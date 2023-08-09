The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Watch The "Tude" Bro!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'.
Today's show is for kids of all ages Warriors Of Light!
Look, if you can have so-called "Family Friendly Drag Shows",( No such thing by the way), then Kid-Friendly Christian rock should be no problem correct?
Gather around youngsters and get ready for the Holy Spirit to drop some knowledge sure to make your life better now and in the future. Let's Rock!
Video Credits:
Sunday school Object Lesson On - Attitude
Kids Ministry Tools
@KidsMinistryTools
https://www.youtube.com/@KidsMinistryTools
One Bad Pig - Frat Rats
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3jvGtKg
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3OvuFn2
Real 80s CCM
@Real80sCCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.