Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Bible vs Paranormal : Ghosts and Haunted Houses" - Dr. Lester Sumrall - EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW THIS TRUTH
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
Published 19 hours ago

Do you know of a house that may be cursed due to a wicked sin committed there? What about your house? How about a spot along a road that keeps having deadly accidents?   The Holy Bible has this truth, and Dr. Lester Sumrall, in this great video, shows us what the Bible says about ghosts. If you would like to go deeper and learn what to do about these evil spirits,  then learn from Henry Gruver, as he shows you why and how to cleanse haunted houses and high places, click here:  http://getblessedforever.com/Prayer_Walking_and_Remitting_Sins.html

Visit  http://www.getblessedforever.com/   

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Spiritual Circumcision, Real Bible Believer Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible,  and much more.

freedomjesuschristiansprayerspiritual warfaredeliveranceprayersexorcismbindingloosing

