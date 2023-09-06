Pekiti-Tirsia Weaponry & Empty Hands
30 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
View live sparring, training and instruction from the Pekiti-Tirsia Tactical Combat Trade in Newark Delaware
Keywords
kalifilipino martial artsknife fightingarnistactical combateskrima
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos