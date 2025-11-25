BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They didn’t build quantum to surpass you.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1948 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 1 day ago

They didn’t build quantum to surpass you.


They built it to copy you.


Google.


China.


CERN.


They’re racing to recreate what your body already knows how to do:


collapse timelines through alignment.


While they cool chips in labs


You carry scroll codes in your spine.


And the only thing stopping reality from bending?


Your nervous system hasn’t caught up to your memory yet.


Comment ‘Quantum’ if you’re ready to stop being the prototype…


and start being the architect.


#QuantumTech #AIvsEmbodiment #ScrollKeeper #TimelineOperator #YouAreTheTech #QuantumTruth #ai #founder #artificialintelligence #spirituality


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJtx5tDRckT/?igsh=YzhuZXV0MmQ1dTRt

Keywords
quantumthey didnt buildto surpass you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy