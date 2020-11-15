Kary Mullis Interview - 55th Meeting of Nobel Laureates - June 2005

Interview with Dr. Kary B. Mullis by freelance journalist Marika Griehsel at the 55th meeting of Nobel Laureates in Lindau, Germany, June 2005.Dr. Mullis talks about the circumstances surrounding the breakthrough discovery of PCR; the time after the discovery (5:40); his present work (8:24); his thoughts about the Nobel Prize (16:23); finally, Mullis gives some advice to young students (20:22).ORIGINAL INTERVIEWNOBEL PRIZE IN CHEMISTRY WINNERS 1993Kary Mullis won the prize in 1993 for his invention of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method.An organism's genome is stored inside DNA molecules, but analyzing this genetic information requires quite a large amount of DNA. In 1985, Kary Mullis invented the process known as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in which a small amount of DNA can be copied in large quantities over a short period of time. By applying heat, the DNA molecule\'s two strands are separated and the DNA building blocks that have been added are bonded to each strand. With the help of the enzyme DNA polymerase, new DNA chains are formed and the process can then be repeated. PCR has been of major importance in both medical research and forensic science.Born: 28 December 1944, Lenoir, NC, USADied: 7 August 2019, Newport Beach, CA, USA