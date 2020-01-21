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SUPREME COURT TO HEAR ELECTORAL COLLEGE CASES THAT COULD FOREVER CHANGE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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12 views • January 21, 2020
Supreme Court to decide whether Electoral College voters have a right to differ from state popular vote!
The Supreme Court will decide whether Electoral College voters have a constitutional right to cast ballots for candidates who didn’t win their state’s popular vote, the justices announced Friday.
The justices said they will hear two cases brought by Electoral College voters in Washington state and Colorado who refused to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016 despite her wins in those states.
A decision is expected by the end of June, ahead of the presidential election in November. The cases are the latest in a string of high-profile disputes the court is expected to resolve in a contentious election year.
#SupremeCourt #ElectoralCollege #PresidentialElections
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politicspopular votezgoldenreportelectoral college changeelectoral college votessupreme court hearingscourts electoral collegenew electoral collegedemocrats change voting
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