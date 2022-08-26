The COVID Clot Shot Information Dam Has Burst! - Tucker Carlson

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Why are we now "allowed" to talk about the COVID clot shot deaths and side effects after 20 months of relentless censorship and ridicule? Because the DC Swamp, MSM, Democrats, and RINOs have all decided to just blame "Donald Trump". Tucker Carlson unloads on Big Pharma, the Media, and the Democrats!
(Aug 25, 2022) Tucker Carlson: https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311408746112#sp=show-clips