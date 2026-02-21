Bessent worked for George Soros for 15 Years - said he focused on collapsing the Soviet Union

Bessent tries to explain away his Soros years

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is facing questions about his lengthy career working for the globalist billionaire.

He admitted that he worked for Soros while his activity was focused on collapsing the Soviet Union.

Bessent claimed that they rarely discussed politics and that he hasn't spoken to Soros since shortly after Trump's 2016 election.

Adding: Another Trump admin: Billionaires' neighborhood: Lutnick owned property close to Epstein

The Epstein files show that CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, Howard Lutnick, reportedly acquired a million-dollar home through a trust for just $10, with the property being located right next door to Epstein’s infamous Manhattan townhouse.

Les Wexner and Epstein were the owners of the building.