History Being Made Now: We Can Choose Our Path to a Better Future; With Informed Choices

History Being Made Now-We Can Choose Our Path To a Better FutureS2 Underground on Youtube00:00 - Introduction01:40 - Banking05:55 - Government Pensions06:58 - Energy09:50 - Prohibition is Back11:38 - The Pony Express13:39 - Public Utilities16:04 - Domestic Spying21:41 - Crackdown on Homeschooling23:34 - Hypocritic Oaths24:29 - Disarmament27:11 - No Quarter Given30:08 - Closing ThoughtsKind of a spicier topic than usual, but hopefully helpful in paving the way forward, and encouraging the development of societal, economic, and technological solutions to some of these issues.With regards to the EC-130 flight, we should have clarified that this particular airframe has conducted training in the same general area...sometimes. You can look up the history of everywhere that airframe has flown yourself. However, look at the timing. The flight pattern corresponds, down to the minute, with the position of the convoy on the ground. We are 100% of the opinion that this was probably labeled as a "training mission", but was actually collecting intelligence on US persons. That's our opinion, based on the information we have provided. IF you have a different opinion, that's fine too. Due to the Top Secret nature of intelligence collection assets, we will never know what truly was going on onboard that aircraft. We have done our part, and provided you with the information, as well as what we think about it. But it's up to you to decide what you want to believe, and what actions to take based on that belief.If you would like to support us, we're on Patreon!We also have a Monero tip jar for one-time anonymous donations:49ZLHKcryXGgrmWjmZuvFU4H4SQU3tCXojaY5meVk8g88MRWdWAYFi8cQ5kwxHfPwrivyVZ1vRCWHbs7GTznPXWoPpEm74c