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Country Gallop - Martin Guitar and Partsocaster
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35 views • December 16, 2020
Here's an improvisation on my Martin acoustic guitar. I added a few drum tracks to accompany the main acoustic guitar track. Some of the drums include bongos, wood blocks, a standard kick and snare as well as a highhat. Later in the song I bring in my partsocaster guitar as a lead over the other tracks.
The overall tone has a country roots type of feel to it with a galloping rhythm to it. Thanks for listening :-)
The overall tone has a country roots type of feel to it with a galloping rhythm to it. Thanks for listening :-)
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