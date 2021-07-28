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Zombie Antichr!st Be@st H!ve M!nd Declares Open W@r on Comm0n Sense, @K@ the UN-v@xed [26.07.2021]
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90 views • July 28, 2021
Quietstorm - 17 hours ago (edited)
"Remember to get vaccinated, or a vaccinated person might get sick from the virus they got vaccinated against, because you're not vaccinated" How can the people in this World not see? It's so insane and sad!
Pinned by Many Fishers - 18 hours ago_
other channels;
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Hang in there my brothers and sisters, victory is in the bag! It Is Finished!
8,016 views Jul 26, 2021
Many Fishers
16.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4T_Cwb379rM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
"Remember to get vaccinated, or a vaccinated person might get sick from the virus they got vaccinated against, because you're not vaccinated" How can the people in this World not see? It's so insane and sad!
Pinned by Many Fishers - 18 hours ago_
other channels;
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Hang in there my brothers and sisters, victory is in the bag! It Is Finished!
8,016 views Jul 26, 2021
Many Fishers
16.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4T_Cwb379rM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
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