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VIDEO: NWO German Jack Boot Thugs Arrest Santa Claus For Not Submitting To The Mask
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40 views • December 14, 2021
German Leftists are picking up where Hitler left off. Those that do not submit to whatever tyrannical medical mandate of the moment is will be carted off by NWO foot soldiers. Shut UP Slave!
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