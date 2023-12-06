Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Red Cross, President of ICRC - The Int'l Community has Morally Failed in Response to the Humanitarian Crisis that Gaza is Facing Due to the Genocidal Attacks by Israel
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
983 Subscribers
32 views
Published a day ago

Mirjana Spoljaric, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, states that the international community has morally failed in response to the humanitarian crisis that Gaza is facing due to the genocidal attacks by Israel.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket