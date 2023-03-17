Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is What Really Happens to Bleached Corals
46 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 15 hours ago |

Do you know what causes corals to bleach? ⚪

In this video, Christopher D'Elia, Dean and Professor at Lousinia State University's College of the Coast and Environment, where he has focused on refining his knowledge in marine science, explains what causes corals to become bleached.

According to Christopher, when corals become bleached, they lose their color and turn brown due to the EXPULSION of algae called zooxanthellae. 🦠

However, he also adds that corals can recover and be repopulated while some may not. 👀

To learn more about Christopher D’Elia and his work, visit www.lsu.edu now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
diversitymarine sciencecorals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket