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Finding the Finders
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94 views • December 07, 2021
In 2019 the FBI released more documents on the Finders. I decided to try to find them now (2019). Through public information I track down ALMOST all of them and even some of the children to see what they've been up to. For a complete list of source material, please go to: https://youtu.be/-7URGdPj4AY
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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