The FBI is directly involved in the most massive attack against free speech
Published Yesterday

A federal court has just affirmed that the FBI is directly involved in what is “arguably the most massive attack against free speech in U.S. history.”

But the mainstream media is completely ignoring it and covering for this Administration.

This is how tyranny takes hold.

https://twitter.com/IvanRaiklin/status/1679594289175875584?s=20

