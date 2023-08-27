They Broke America's Social Compact. What Now? Steve Deace The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 191

Glenn Beck





Aug 26, 2023





The 2024 presidential election season has already proven to be unprecedented and bizarre. Everyone is asking, “What’s at stake?” A lot. BlazeTV host Steve Deace has made a career parsing this exact question, and, as he tells Glenn on this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," America has never been more reliant on the answer. Steve is the #1 best-selling author of "Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in America History." His latest is “Rise of the Fourth Reich.” This year, he took on Hollywood with his underdog success, “Nefarious.” He and Glenn walk through many of his biggest ideas, fears, and suspicions, as well as his proposed solutions, from a new era of the GOP to a bold, new devotion to religion, with some interesting examples, including Billy Graham's fight against Soviet propaganda. In the wake of the first Republican presidential debate, Steve explains why he’s cautious about supporting Vivek Ramaswamy and why he has endorsed Ron DeSantis. With former President Donald Trump facing another arrest, Steve lays out the dubious events of Fulton County. The nation is approaching a breaking point, and, as Steve tells Glenn, there are really only two possible outcomes: policy or violence. It has to be policy. It can’t be violence. But in order to do that, Americans have to make giant choices right now.





If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com or call 1-800-4-RELIEF to get the $19.95 three-week quick start.





Good Ranchers is the sure way to get 100% American, USDA prime and upper-choice cuts of beef, chicken, and seafood. Head on over to https://GOODRANCHERS.COM/GLENN and use discount code GLENN at checkout for 2 years of free ground beef when you subscribe – that’s a $480 value.





Home Title Lock. Home title fraud is growing 2.5x faster than credit card fraud. You could be a victim and not even know it. Visit https://HomeTitleLock.com and use the promo code BECK to get 30 days of free protection.





Try the one-of-a-kind Sweatblock wipes today for 20% off with promo code BECK at https://www.Sweatblock.com; or you can even get these magic Sweatblock wipes on Amazon!





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VR3tqr0NmRk