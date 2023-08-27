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They Broke America's Social Compact. What Now? Steve Deace The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 191
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82 views • August 27, 2023

Glenn Beck


Aug 26, 2023


The 2024 presidential election season has already proven to be unprecedented and bizarre. Everyone is asking, “What’s at stake?” A lot. BlazeTV host Steve Deace has made a career parsing this exact question, and, as he tells Glenn on this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," America has never been more reliant on the answer. Steve is the #1 best-selling author of "Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in America History." His latest is “Rise of the Fourth Reich.” This year, he took on Hollywood with his underdog success, “Nefarious.” He and Glenn walk through many of his biggest ideas, fears, and suspicions, as well as his proposed solutions, from a new era of the GOP to a bold, new devotion to religion, with some interesting examples, including Billy Graham's fight against Soviet propaganda. In the wake of the first Republican presidential debate, Steve explains why he’s cautious about supporting Vivek Ramaswamy and why he has endorsed Ron DeSantis. With former President Donald Trump facing another arrest, Steve lays out the dubious events of Fulton County. The nation is approaching a breaking point, and, as Steve tells Glenn, there are really only two possible outcomes: policy or violence. It has to be policy. It can’t be violence. But in order to do that, Americans have to make giant choices right now.


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VR3tqr0NmRk

Keywords
presidentamericarepublicansdonald trumpgoppresidential electionron desantis2024glenn beckbilly grahambizarreunprecedentednefarioussteve deacevivek ramaswamysocial compactwhats at stakefaucian bargainsoviet propagandagreat choices
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