Are EMF Necklaces and EMF Harmonizers Scams?
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
166 views • 2 days ago

Please do check out these links below and poke around the website and Substack- there are free and cheap ideas you can try!


EMFs in Cars: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/emfs-in-cars-finding-a-low-emf-car-and-reducing-emf-exposure


How Far Can 5G Go? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-far-can-5g-go-can-trees-block-5g


Shielding From Radio Frequencies: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/protect-yourself-from-5g-5g-protection-for-every-budget


Cheap DIY EMF Poncho: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/cheap-diy-emf-poncho-emf-shielding-clothing-video


Microwave Sickness: The Silent Epidemic: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/microwave-sickness-the-silent-epidemic


FREE Microwave Sickness Remedy: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/free-microwave-sickness-remedy--diy-homeopathy--ehs-treatment


Why CEOs Can’t Answer Your Questions: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-ceos-and-owners-cant-answer-your-questions


The Latest In the How to Research Everything Series: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/when-science-isnt-science-evaluating-studies


The Battle For Your Mind- Treating Brain Fog: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-battle-for-your-mind-%7C-treating-brain-fog-naturally


It looks like all of the shungite necklaces I bought previously aren’t available anymore! So I can’t recommend any in particular. Bummer. There’s some really great research from Russia on shungite still able to be dug up online. It’s pretty amazing. I wear my shungite necklace all of the time, except when I’m bathing. I replace the cord with yarn as needed, and always have a backup necklace in case it breaks on me outside!


Don’t buy orgonite!!! I tried that, and I tried it in multiple ways…. Nothing. I sold the pucks on eBay.


I also tried a shungite pyramid and had zero results. But I do wonder if it was true shungite. There are ways it can be tested, but I didn’t know about that at the time.


There are other natural stones that could indeed be of benefit. I’m simply sharing what I have tried. I’m always trying new things that I hope might help in this toxic world!


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


(Previously recorded before I started my CHEAP protocol- this protocol is helping me with migraines SO MUCH! https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/forbidden-topics-help-in-a-toxic or https://www.patreon.com/posts/forbidden-topics-116442820)


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer




emfnatural health5gshungiteemfsorgonitescamsemf harmonizeremf necklace
