Create New Account
Update on the fight to exit the WHO update with James Roguski
channel image
TishTalk
15 Subscribers
15 views
Published a day ago

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak again with James Roguski on the updates about the International Health Regulation Amendments, the WHO and the Pandemic Treaty, all which will give enormous unprecedented power to this corrupt one world organization. We discuss some the push back and where it is coming from and even update the situation in Canada with positive news. James encouraged everyone to share this video and visit his substack at https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/worldwide-exit-the-who

Keywords
corruptionwhopandemictreatypetitionconsentamendmentsexitunelected

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket