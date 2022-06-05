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JOE BIDEN RUSHED TO SAFE HOUSE!!!BOMBSHELL!!! JUDICIAL WATCH UNCOVERS NIH ILLEGAL RESEARCH!!!!1 IN 5 US STATES OUT OF BABY FORMULA!!
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241 views • June 05, 2022
Joe Biden rushed to safe house after aircraft intrusion!!! 1700 increase in death in athletes since covid vax!!! 74% of nation out of baby formula, mask mandates return!!! USAF Super hornet crashes in southern california, deere to move cab production to mexico!!!pizza hut pushing lgbt on kids!!! 30 dead animals found in animal rescue ceo home!!! also other articles of the day!!
https://www.judicialwatch.org/illegal-molecular-research/
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/04/athlete-deaths-18x-higher-than-expected/
https://www.judicialwatch.org/illegal-molecular-research/
https://expose-news.com/2022/06/04/athlete-deaths-18x-higher-than-expected/
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