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Rod Taylor - Looking at History Through a Microscope, a Telescope, and a Periscope
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94 views • April 15, 2022
Rod takes us through three perspectives of human history and how they are reflected in the promises of God. He presents the need for an overview, a detailed view and a cautious analysis; he concludes that we have now reached a point in time where action is needed. Rod makes a case for moving forward in the will of God.
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