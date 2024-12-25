BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
With Israel the Zionist kings of the earth committed adultery, and the inhabitants of the earth were intoxicated Christian Zionist and AIPAC with The Money And Wine Of Her Adulteries.”
63 views • 4 months ago

Christian Zionist and AIPAC 

Is The United States of America Babylon The Great The Mother Of Prostitutes and of the abominations Of The Earth. With Israel the committed adultery, and the inhabitants of the earth were intoxicated Christian Zionist and AIPAC with The Money And Wine Of Her Adulteries.”   


MEET MATTHEW NORTH: THEY KILLED HIM FOR MAKING THIS VIDEO.. DEAD IN THE CAR HE'S FILMING IN. TRUMP 
https://www.brighteon.com/298f90b5-3437-4ec8-82f6-5fbb33364b89 Interesting video, don't agree with every thing he says, however he has some valid points.

Apparently he is now dead; I couldn't find any more information on this though, so the thumb nail is based on the Bitchute source only.  

Source:  Philosophers-stone.info pureblood  on Bitchute

The woman was dressed in purple and scarlet, and was glittering with gold, precious stones and pearls. She held a golden cup in her hand, filled with abominable things and the filth of her adulteries.  


I Saw That The Woman Was Drunk With The Blood Of God’s Holy People, The Blood Of Those Who Bore Testimony To Jesus.   The inhabitants of the earth whose names have not been written in the book of life from the creation of the world will be astonished when they see the beast, because it once was, now is not, and yet will come.


“She is destroyed! The great city of Babylon is destroyed! She has become a home for demons.

 That city has become a place for every unclean spirit to live.   All the peoples of the earth have drunk the wine of her sexual sin and of God’s anger. The rulers of the earth sinned sexually with her, and the merchants of the world grew rich from the great wealth of her luxury.”


“The rulers of the earth who sinned sexually with her and shared her wealth will see the smoke from her burning. Then they will cry and be sad because of her death.  The rulers will be afraid of her suffering and stand far away. They will say,


‘Terrible! How terrible, O great city,

    O powerful City Of Babylon!

Your Punishment Came In One Hour!’

