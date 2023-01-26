https://gettr.com/post/p264zk372c1
2023.01.24 The CCP cadres send their children overseas because they know too well tht China is not a desirable place to live and it has no future. Xi Jinping told Trump three years ago that the CCP virus is like influenza, controllable and preventable. Trump was lied to. After three years, the death toll to date is nearly 20 million.
共产党都送自己孩子去国外, 因为他们知道中国个地方不适合人存在，没有未来。三年前习近平告诉川普病毒就像感冒一样,可防可控,欺骗川普.三年后的今天事实上死亡一定接近2000万。
