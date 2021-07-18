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URGENT: Economists Send CRITICAL Message to Americans about Biden’s Disastrous Spending
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110 views • July 18, 2021
Ian Cheong from Conservative Brief reports, Biden’s handling of the economy and plans for trillions in government spending has raised serious concerns among economists who’ve issued a warning for Americans to “brace themselves” for years of inflation not seen in decades.
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