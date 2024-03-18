📺 THE MINDS OF MEN - 2018 |
TRUTHSTREAM
Media (Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes)
The Minds of Men is a 3+ year investigation into the experimentation, art, and practice of
Social Engineering
and
Mind Control
during the Cold War. It is a mind-bending journey into the past, that gives startling insight into the world we live today.
With film footage and
Freedom of Information Act
Data that represent truth, rather than conspiracy, this documentary tells the story of the government’s secret efforts to support
mind control
research.
From
Electroconvulsive Therapy
and
Psycho Surgery
to drugs like
LSD
, it goes further to expose other
Psychosis Inducing Experiments
, on unwitting volunteers, by highly respected doctors taking covert federal dollars.
