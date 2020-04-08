Sing to the King

This Bible study is a praise report for all that Yahweh has done, a testimony of His mighty work in our lives, and most recent travel to Israel. It is a DECLARATION of PRAISE to HIS EVER FAITHFULNESS, to His saving, and delivering power. He has taken the KEYS of life and death and grave from hell, and HE has given us the keys to HIS kingdom, to declare life on this earth. DO WE BELIEVE it today? DO we walk in HIS word or in FEAR? DO we walk by faith, or by sight, or by media. Whose report do we believe? What do we do when we face the heat? When people are against us on every side? Do we know that no matter what fire we face, our KING YAHSHUA is with us to deliver us? AMEN!Psalm 57:7-11Daniel 32 Timothy 1:7Matthew 16:21-23Revelation 13:15-17Ryan's Vision Testimony: