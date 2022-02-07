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Gacha Reacts (Among Us)– Cooking with Mario & Bowser 1 by SMG4
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1 view • February 07, 2022
Hello guys I'm back from break and I just turned 20 yrs old on February 1st for today's episode we have Among Us reacting to Mario and Bowser cooking some yummy foods.
Original video:
Plot– Mario and Bowser start a cooking show to show off there cooking skills.
Characters used:
Zaria (Pink)
Marron (Brown)
Aelius (Banana)
Caeso (Grey)
Follow my socials–
Triller: https://triller.co/@authenticshadowpenguin
Flote: https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Mastodon: https://mastodon.online/web/@ShadowPenguin679
Original video:
Plot– Mario and Bowser start a cooking show to show off there cooking skills.
Characters used:
Zaria (Pink)
Marron (Brown)
Aelius (Banana)
Caeso (Grey)
Follow my socials–
Triller: https://triller.co/@authenticshadowpenguin
Flote: https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Mastodon: https://mastodon.online/web/@ShadowPenguin679
Keywords
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