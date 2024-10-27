This Saint News 10/27/2024

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week we'll talk about underground cities and find out what's under the Getty Museum. Strange things are happening in DC and with our money, so we'll review the QFS just in case, right? Kamala had a terrible week on the campaign trail, but Trump is flying high after doing Joe Rogan's podcast. I got a few X Files on deck for you, and I'll follow that up with a few Top Stories. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





Organ Harvesting and the Brain Death Fallacy https://x.com/gregreese/status/1849102223042646145Most

Americans now want mass deportation of illegals https://x.com/profstonge/status/1848703353389261069Kamala

Harris after her CNN Town Hall failure https://x.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1849556235214893397

UK’s censorship czar

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1849523695775105237

Israel's Sinister Scheme Revealed

https://jellyfish.news/the-state-of-israel/





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews