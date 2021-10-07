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RUN AWAY From Preachers Who DON'T Agree the Teachings of Jesus!
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204 views • October 07, 2021
Surprisingly, the institutional church avoids the teachings of Jesus like the plague. They do this because their loyalty is with money and not God.
Do you want to see the clear differences?
Click here to see a longer video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
Do you want to see the clear differences?
Click here to see a longer video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
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