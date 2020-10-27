© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 27 October 2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • October 28, 2020
Need to Know (27 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Coney Barrett confirmed 6-3. Signs Biden will pack the court, if elected. Confirmed: Trump has footage of Hunter Biden rape/torture of little girls. Biden snaps at reporter inquiry of Hunter laptop. Rep Jim Jordan staff authenticated Hunter Biden emails. NY Post endorses Trump. De Blasio vows to drop hammer on NYC cop who praised Trump. Michigan election workers told to dispose of ballots, expel poll watchers. Tucker Carlson sets ratings record covering Hunter Biden. Kamala laughs nervously when pressed about socialist policies. WHO virologist know-it-all know-nothing claims mask wearing will remain even after vaccines. Judicial Watch discovers Fauci supports Chinese oppressive lockdown strategy, endorses press release stating such. 70% of illegal alien crimes are violent rapes, murders, kidnapping and terrorism (Open those borders Groper Joe!). Jews for Trump car parade attacked by anti-semites and holocaust deniers! Trump likely to replace traitors Wray, Haspel and Esper. Robert David Steele email.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.