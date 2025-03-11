Post Script: Interview - Robert Edward Grant

Futurist and Founder of The Arlington Institute, John L. Petersen interviews Robert Edward Grant ahead of his Transition Talk on March 22, 2025 in Berkeley Springs, WV. Robert will be speaking from 1 - 5 pm at The Star Theater downtown Historic Berkeley Springs. You can join us in person or stream the event live from the comfort of your home.





Get your tickets here, https://arlingtoninstitute.org/structure-of-reality/





Please like, share and subscribe to our channel!