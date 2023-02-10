Florida Considers Giving Money For Private & Homeschool Education, With Major Catch | Ep. 83

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Homeschool and private school families are speaking out about a new Florida bill that would provide government funding for education outside of public schools, but force students to submit Common Core tests and meet with a “Choice Navigator.”
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