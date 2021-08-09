Digital Therapeutics and Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry to Treat Chronic Conditions with Omar Manejwala

Many medical institutions only treat the patient when the industry at large is sick. By considering the techniques and practices that realistically work for people, there is hope to save the healthcare industry and treat how it helps people.



Listen in to learn:



How to change the user experience in the digital health industry

Current issues in health portals

How behavioral health holds the key to sustained improvement



Omar Manejwala, M.D., the Chief Medical Officer of DarioHealth, discusses his work treating the issues in the healthcare industry and how new platforms can more effectively treat more people.



Many solutions presented in the healthcare industry provide patients with only narrow solutions for specific problems. A more effective medical field can be reached by using a program that adapts to and enables the patients and users.



By using direct consumer solutions, Dario finds new ways to engage its users and empower them to reach their health goals with more success and autonomy. Implementing the analysis of rich data, the platform can continue evolving and developing to benefit users and patients on a broad scale.



Visit dariohealth for more information.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C