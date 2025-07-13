Last week we began examining the SONS OF GOD (Pt 13 part a https://archive.org/download/devil-satan-serpent/DEVIL%20SATAN%20SERPENT%20Pt%2013.mp3 ).

This video is Pt 14 part b. Let's finish the book of Job, covering the Sons of God. And the rest of the 'satan' verses in the OT Psalms and Zechariah.

Job’s drama is deliberate poetry, loaded with literary devices that point to Israel’s story, not fallen angels. Personification (“the sea burst from its womb,” “waves are proud”), parallel couplets (“morning stars sang … / sons of God shouted” = the same stars, Job 38:7; cf. Bar 3:34), and kennings like “sons of the flame” = sparks (Job 5:7) or “sons of the pride” = lions (Job 28:8) frame Yahweh’s whirlwind rebuke (“Where were you…?” Job 38:4). In that speech, cosmic images double as Exodus imagery: shutting the sea’s doors (38:8-11) evokes God hemming in Egypt at the Red Sea (Ex 14); commanding the dawn (38:12-15) recalls Israel’s liberation from darkness; hail-storehouses (38:22-23) echo the plague of hail (Ex 9). Thus the “morning stars/sons of God” can be read either literally—as personified stars praising their Maker—or symbolically as Israel rejoicing at national birth (Ex 4:22; Deut 14:1; Gen 37:9). Everywhere else “sons of God” marks covenant people (Ps 29:1; 82:6-7; Rom 8:14-19), never rebellious angels, and the satan in Job functions as a courtroom accuser (Job 1 – 2; cf. Zech 3:1) much like Assyria opposing Judah in 701 BC—Job mirroring Hezekiah under trial. The book’s literary artistry—parallelism, kenning, and Yahweh’s Socratic irony—drives home one point: creation, history, and Israel’s fate are ruled by God alone; accusations, suffering, and deliverance all serve His purpose of refining His covenant “sons.”

The Hebrew verb śāṭan (H7853) means to oppose or act as an adversary, and the noun form sāṭān (H7854) simply means accuser or opponent—never a cosmic devil. These terms appear in deeply human contexts. In Psalm 38:19–20, David laments those who oppose him without cause, repaying his love with evil. Psalm 71:13 and 109:4, 20, 29 show David praying for shame and judgment on his adversaries—human enemies who betray and curse the righteous. Even Psalm 109:6 asks that a satan (accuser) stand at a wicked man’s right hand, mirroring the courtroom setting of Zechariah 3:1, where “the satan” opposes Joshua the high priest as he stands in filthy garments. But this adversary isn’t a supernatural being—it symbolizes human accusers and real resistance from those who sought to halt Jerusalem’s restoration (cf. Ezra 4, Neh 2–6). Yahweh rebukes the adversary and forgives Joshua, replacing his filthy garments with new robes—just as He restores His chosen people by grace. These passages reveal that “satan” in Hebrew is a role, not a monster: whether a false accuser, rival, or prosecuting enemy, it is always opposition to God's will, often stirred by God Himself for judgment or refinement.





