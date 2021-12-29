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Autopsies: Proof that the Vaccines are Killing you || Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi
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371 views • December 29, 2021
Prof. Bhakdi is retired Head of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johanes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany and describes in detail some of the science behind this pandemic.
Horrific autopsy results (from Pathologist Prof. Arne Burkhardt) are caused by the injection for SARS-CoV2/COVID19 as found by autopsy at the families' insistance. They showed the spike protein from the injection had caused an immune reaction in their organs such as their heart, lungs etc.. causing their deaths - proving beyond doubt that their injection/vaccine caused these deaths.
Four had only one injection and it took weeks or months for the immune reaction to cause the person's death. None of these deaths had been reported as related to the injection/vaccine/clinical trials.
This is a significant finding and means all deaths should be autopsied to check whether their organs are being damaged following injection/vaccination and causing death, as was found in this study in Germany of people dying in their 20s to 90s.
* Source: https://doctors4covidethics.org/
* Prof. Burkhardt Study (English): https://principia-scientific.com/pathologists-shocking-finding-from-deaths-after-covid-19-jabs/
* Prof. Burkhardt Study (original German): https://de.rt.com/inland/124390-lymphozyten-laufen-amok-pathologen-untersuchen-todesfaelle-nach-impfung/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
Horrific autopsy results (from Pathologist Prof. Arne Burkhardt) are caused by the injection for SARS-CoV2/COVID19 as found by autopsy at the families' insistance. They showed the spike protein from the injection had caused an immune reaction in their organs such as their heart, lungs etc.. causing their deaths - proving beyond doubt that their injection/vaccine caused these deaths.
Four had only one injection and it took weeks or months for the immune reaction to cause the person's death. None of these deaths had been reported as related to the injection/vaccine/clinical trials.
This is a significant finding and means all deaths should be autopsied to check whether their organs are being damaged following injection/vaccination and causing death, as was found in this study in Germany of people dying in their 20s to 90s.
* Source: https://doctors4covidethics.org/
* Prof. Burkhardt Study (English): https://principia-scientific.com/pathologists-shocking-finding-from-deaths-after-covid-19-jabs/
* Prof. Burkhardt Study (original German): https://de.rt.com/inland/124390-lymphozyten-laufen-amok-pathologen-untersuchen-todesfaelle-nach-impfung/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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