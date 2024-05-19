Create New Account
Satanic Blood, Sex, Money magic is all around us today!
PRB Ministry
Published 21 hours ago

2Thess lesson #84; Blood rituals and sacrifice as well as sexual perversions, coupled with manipulation of money and human talent is the Blood, Sex, Money magic that dates back thousands of years. You can see infiltration as far back as the Egyptian gods highlighted in the Exodus generation (Leviticus 17).  

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

