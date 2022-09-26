Dr Aseem Malhotra - New Peer Reviewed Evidence Calls For All Covid-19 Jabs To Be Withdrawn

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MIRRORED from JamesFWells Published September 26, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1li6a5-freeman-interviews-dr-aseem-malhotra.html
New peer reviewed evidence calls for all Covid-19 vaccines to be withdrawn.
Link to published paper: https://insulinresistance.org/index.php/jir/article/view/71
Author: Dr Aseem Malhotra
Title: Curing the pandemic of misinformation on Covid-19 mRNA vaccines through real world evidence based medicine
The Journal of Insulin Resistance
Publication date: 26th September 2022