Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Aseem Malhotra - New Peer Reviewed Evidence Calls For All Covid-19 Jabs To Be Withdrawn
97 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

MIRRORED from JamesFWells Published September 26, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1li6a5-freeman-interviews-dr-aseem-malhotra.html

New peer reviewed evidence calls for all Covid-19 vaccines to be withdrawn.

Link to published paper: https://insulinresistance.org/index.php/jir/article/view/71 

Author: Dr Aseem Malhotra
Title: Curing the pandemic of misinformation on Covid-19 mRNA vaccines through real world evidence based medicine
The Journal of Insulin Resistance
Publication date: 26th September 2022

Keywords
vaccinepandemiccoronacovid 19mrnawithdrawndr aseem malhotrapeer reviewed evidence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket