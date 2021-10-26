© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
L'électricité est un racket - Exposé par Roch Saüquere
Follow
0
Share
Report
95 views • October 26, 2021
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blrfRDDswRw
Tout est électricité en ce bas-monde. C'est comme l'air. Elle est omniprésente. Elle fait partie de nous et de notre environnement le plus intime… C'est une énergie libre qu'on nous fait payer au prix fort. Personne ne dit rien depuis plus de 100 ans !
Tout est électricité en ce bas-monde. C'est comme l'air. Elle est omniprésente. Elle fait partie de nous et de notre environnement le plus intime… C'est une énergie libre qu'on nous fait payer au prix fort. Personne ne dit rien depuis plus de 100 ans !
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.