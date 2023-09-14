Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3162b - We Are Witnessing A Counterinsurgency, Civilian & Military Efforts To Defeat Insurgency
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3162b - Sept. 13, 2023

We Are Witnessing A Counterinsurgency, Civilian & Military Efforts To Defeat Insurgency

The [DS] is under the control of the patriots. The [DS] had control of the US for a long time, they made a mistake and over through the election in 2020 which gave the power to the military. What we are witnessing is the counterinsurgency, civilian and military working together to defeat the [DS]. Chaos and war are approaching, this is the final battle to wake the rest of the people up so we can take back the country.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

