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Was That an Alien or a Demon in the Smoke Coming Out of the Cumbre Vieja Volcano?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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214 views • November 01, 2021
This volcano eruption on La Palma Island is far from depleting itself. As a matter of fact it looks like it wants to 'pop-off' a good one. Watch the first 90 second video here and look art the plume of smoke pop during the ash storm and the second video - which has some great footage I caught a Demon/Alien figure in the smoke. I always look for Demons in smoke. The Fire Rituals are Satan's favorite way of communicating. Remember the Native Indians sending 'smoke signals'? Satan does the same thing. During the Paradise Camp Fire in 2018 several of us caught many Demons dancing in those wildfires. Very creepy. Thanks to the two video makers for their time in editing these videos.

Related video:

Fire Fountaining and Ash Plume at La Palma Volcano, Oct 26th
Valentin Troll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLyIfvXWdcY


Terrible LAVA (Oct 31) La Palma volcanic lava waves surround a village and sink | Canary Islands
LORCA WITH THE PALMA VOLCANO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGUzI-zQLo8&;t=154s


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