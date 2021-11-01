© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was That an Alien or a Demon in the Smoke Coming Out of the Cumbre Vieja Volcano?
Follow
0
Share
Report
214 views • November 01, 2021
This volcano eruption on La Palma Island is far from depleting itself. As a matter of fact it looks like it wants to 'pop-off' a good one. Watch the first 90 second video here and look art the plume of smoke pop during the ash storm and the second video - which has some great footage I caught a Demon/Alien figure in the smoke. I always look for Demons in smoke. The Fire Rituals are Satan's favorite way of communicating. Remember the Native Indians sending 'smoke signals'? Satan does the same thing. During the Paradise Camp Fire in 2018 several of us caught many Demons dancing in those wildfires. Very creepy. Thanks to the two video makers for their time in editing these videos.
Related video:
Fire Fountaining and Ash Plume at La Palma Volcano, Oct 26th
Valentin Troll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLyIfvXWdcY
Terrible LAVA (Oct 31) La Palma volcanic lava waves surround a village and sink | Canary Islands
LORCA WITH THE PALMA VOLCANO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGUzI-zQLo8&;t=154s
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related video:
Fire Fountaining and Ash Plume at La Palma Volcano, Oct 26th
Valentin Troll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLyIfvXWdcY
Terrible LAVA (Oct 31) La Palma volcanic lava waves surround a village and sink | Canary Islands
LORCA WITH THE PALMA VOLCANO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGUzI-zQLo8&;t=154s
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.