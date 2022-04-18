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What IS the Christian Idea of Man and Liberty?
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53 views • April 18, 2022
We'll look at the different taxes and Acts of King George III, the response of the Colonists and their brilliant Biblical reasoning summarized in the Rights of the Colonists as Men, Christian and Subjects. Why are these critical to understand to restore Liberty today?
Read more here: https://teachinghisstory.com/2022/04/22/what-is-the-christian-idea-of-man-and-liberty/
Read more here: https://teachinghisstory.com/2022/04/22/what-is-the-christian-idea-of-man-and-liberty/
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