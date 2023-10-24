Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gen Z Approves of Hamas Actions, as LGBTQ Lemmings March Towards the Cliff
channel image
Recharge Freedom
318 Subscribers
16 views
Published Tuesday

According to a new poll 51% of GenZ approves of Hamas is murderous actions or believes that they were justified.Meanwhile LGBTQ, March for Palestine and Hamas, despite the fact that they would immediately be thrown off of the tallest building in the area.


#LBGTQ #woke #genz #hamas


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
americaisraelpalestinelgbtqwokedivision in americahummusidiocywoke logicjen zhummus attackapproving hamasclears for palestinegays for palestine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket