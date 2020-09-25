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Young "Ben Nitay" Benjamin Netanyahu at 28yrs old (Debate on Israeli Borders) - 1977
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137 views • September 25, 2020
We can see clearly in this video how Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu was being groomed for his role as Prime Minister of Israel. Between 1984 and 1988, Netanyahu served as the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations. This is interesting as Rabbi Kahane was a member of the Knesset during the same period. What I would like to know is WHY did they have to use a fake name? Barry Chamish (of blessed memory) went into detail over the grooming of Netanyahu; how how went to MIT then had some cheesy furniture sales job and from there launched into the UN and ultimately PM. Please remember there is already a two (2) state solution = Israel 23% & Jordan 77%
SEE THIS LINK from the MFA - Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs -
https://mfa.gov.il/mfa/aboutisrael/state/pages/benjamin%20netanyahu.aspx
WIKIPEDIA LINK - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_Netanyahu
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
SEE THIS LINK from the MFA - Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs -
https://mfa.gov.il/mfa/aboutisrael/state/pages/benjamin%20netanyahu.aspx
WIKIPEDIA LINK - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_Netanyahu
Any questions or comments and if you would like to learn more contact me - [email protected]
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