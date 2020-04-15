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Kaukiu zala, Fact checkers, 15min, QdraLt, anonimo izvalgos, ideja ziniasklaidos laisvinimui, zinute ziniasklaidai, Tapinas, Sorosas,
Astrus Poziuris
Astrus Poziuris
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128 views • April 15, 2020
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https://medicalxpress.com/news/2015-04-masksdangerous-health.html

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17026695/?fbclid=IwAR0GbeSZ5-eTjiegtciZB0WPD3x5-VT1rizEy3wzqOtiSL3yr4a-w4f3Le0

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Daybreak by Jens East:
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Wanderlust by Declan DP:https://m.soundcloud.com/declandp/wanderlust
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Song: Arensky - Come Back Promoted by Free Copyright Music Channel Subscribe NOW: https://goo.gl/BgFger

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Description: https://www.youtube.com/c/NCMEpicMusic Composed: By Ender Güney

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Description: https://www.youtube.com/c/NCMEpicMusic Composed: By Ender Güney

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http://bit.ly/2Lc378T Composed: By Ender Güney

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Composed: composed by: Anwar Amr

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Makai Symphony - Dragon Castle" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 3.0). Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/9gBTKiVqprE

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Makai Symphony - The Army of Minotaur" is under a Creative Commons music (CC BY-SA 3.0). Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: https://youtu.be/J0YZKSwe2qU

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Frequensphere - Shade https://soundcloud.com/Frequensphere https://soundcloud.com/kingstepmusic Music promoted by Just No Copyright ツ https://youtu.be/CXFrlj31Lfk


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K-391 - Electro House 2012 [NCS Fanmade]
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