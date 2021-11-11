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I Am Convinced Orthodox Rabbinic Judaism Is A CULT
Pure Judaism
Pure Judaism
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28 views • November 11, 2021

I Am Convinced Orthodox Rabbinic Judaism Is A CULT I am fed up. This may be my last video. In this video, I explain why I feel Orthodox Rabbinic Judaism Is a Cult. It's mainly due to Rabbi Worship and everyone's Worship of the Talmud instead of the Torah. No one can think critically and question either one of them. I also explain how I came to my Revelations about the Torah and Israel. We seemed to have lost sight of very simple Truths spelled out by Moses in the Blessings and Curses. Obey Torah in the Land, we will be Blessed, Don't and we won't. Everything happening both domestically in Israel and Internationally, can be explained by this. I also address some current events and what I want to focus on now. Thank you for subscribing, liking, sharing, and commenting. May Yehovah יהוה bless you and keep you and shine His Countenance upon you. 🖖🙏 ==================== This is an audio version of my blog post. To read this or my other posts (that YouTube won't let me upload) visit or follow my blog at: ✳️http://purejudaism.home.blog ✳️Or visit my other Social Media: YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCxkIWaDvZaLTWAADrHAjpIA Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8SGKvyxTcDOZ/ Gab: @PureJudaism https://gab.com/PureJudaism Instagram: @purejudaism https://www.instagram.com/purejudaism/ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1410323 Twitter: @PureJudaismBlog https://mobile.twitter.com/PureJudaismBlog 👍Like, share, comment. Subscribe to this channel to receive notification 🔔 of new videos or follow my blog. 💲Support my work: Make a donation at: http://purejudaism.home.blog/donate

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messiahisraelrabbistalmudtorahjudaismmoshiachcultsidolatryredemptionexilerabbinic orthodox
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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