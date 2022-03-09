Check Your Attire 9-3-22@7:24am

A Word from our lovely Jesus about checking your wedding attire. Are you ready for his return?





John 3:16 16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.





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