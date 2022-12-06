Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Tw!tter Files: Day 3
68 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 20 hours ago |

The FBI Can’t Become A Secret Police Force

* Big Tech collusion destroys elections.

* Dem allies in the media downplay the files.

* The left: censorship is just ‘content moderation’.

* 1A has been profoundly violated.

* FBI warned Tw!tter of ‘hack-and-leak operations’.

* We are learning about lots of shocking censorship.

* States reported posts for removal.

* Elon: Tw!tter interfered in Brazilian election.

* Gubment working with Big Tech to meddle in elections.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-this-how-system-supposed-work


The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Kari Lake — is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316640501112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316640714112

Keywords
free speechcensorshiptreasoncorruptionsocial mediacollusionpropagandatucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmenttwitterelection riggingjoe bidenhunter bidenelection interferencefreedom of speechelon musksubversionvijaya gaddeelection fraudsuppressionbiden crime familylaptop from hellmatt taibbiyoel roth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket