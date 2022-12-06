The Tw!tter Files: Day 3

The FBI Can’t Become A Secret Police Force

* Big Tech collusion destroys elections.

* Dem allies in the media downplay the files.

* The left: censorship is just ‘content moderation’.

* 1A has been profoundly violated.

* FBI warned Tw!tter of ‘hack-and-leak operations’.

* We are learning about lots of shocking censorship.

* States reported posts for removal.

* Elon: Tw!tter interfered in Brazilian election.

* Gubment working with Big Tech to meddle in elections.





https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-this-how-system-supposed-work





The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Kari Lake — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316640501112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316640714112

