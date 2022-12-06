The Tw!tter Files: Day 3

The FBI Can’t Become A Secret Police Force
* Big Tech collusion destroys elections.
* Dem allies in the media downplay the files.
* The left: censorship is just ‘content moderation’.
* 1A has been profoundly violated.
* FBI warned Tw!tter of ‘hack-and-leak operations’.
* We are learning about lots of shocking censorship.
* States reported posts for removal.
* Elon: Tw!tter interfered in Brazilian election.
* Gubment working with Big Tech to meddle in elections.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-this-how-system-supposed-work
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Kari Lake — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 December 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316640501112
