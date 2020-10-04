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STORIES SAVE SOULS!
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20 views • October 04, 2020
Dear Stefan:
What are your thoughts about the relationship between stories, reality and virtue? More specifically, I know that it is all right to write stories and to enjoy them, however, I am curious to how far an author should go to represent what they think of reality. (e.g.: taxation is theft, slavery is wrong, China is a communist hellhole etc.) Moreover, what is the point where a piece of fiction becomes a warped, corrupting influence that spreads misery and negativity instead of enjoyment and hope? I know these topics are abstract, but I feel like discussing them would be important for what my next step in life is and I would love to talk with you on this issue.
I am something of an author myself, which is why I ask these questions, but I am also concerned if I am doing a 'Simon the Boxer' repetition of the past by pondering these issues and by writing stories.
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What are your thoughts about the relationship between stories, reality and virtue? More specifically, I know that it is all right to write stories and to enjoy them, however, I am curious to how far an author should go to represent what they think of reality. (e.g.: taxation is theft, slavery is wrong, China is a communist hellhole etc.) Moreover, what is the point where a piece of fiction becomes a warped, corrupting influence that spreads misery and negativity instead of enjoyment and hope? I know these topics are abstract, but I feel like discussing them would be important for what my next step in life is and I would love to talk with you on this issue.
I am something of an author myself, which is why I ask these questions, but I am also concerned if I am doing a 'Simon the Boxer' repetition of the past by pondering these issues and by writing stories.
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
Video:
🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: https://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
🔴 Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/stefanfreedomain
Amazon Affiliate Links
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