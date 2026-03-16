RT News - March 16 2026 6AM GMT

March 16, 2026

rt.com





17 days of war - Donald Trump tries to speak for Iran suggesting it's desperate. But Tehran fires back, and says it's ready to defend itself for as long as it takes. Washington hopes to round up a flotilla of allies, to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz but NATO members aren't ready to take the risk, while energy prices and shortages are increasingly impacting the world economy. Israel strikes Lebanon overnight with four people dead, the death toll soars past 800. RT reports on the aftermath of civilian infrastructure taking direct hits.





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