© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Landman - A Concise History of Atmospheric Poisoning and Electromagnetic Frequency Modulation
Follow
1
Share
Report
119 views • March 26, 2021
To listen to Part 2 go to thecosmicswitchboard.com
Matt Landman, Chemtrail Activist & 5G Activist discusses the history of aerosol spraying and weather modification. The manipulation of weather has been going on at least since the early 20th Century. Matt talks about the Electromagnetic Frequency Modulation aspect of chemtrails and weather manipulation. This is an outstanding and very timely interview. Matt has produced a documentary about chemtrails called “Frankenskies: The Movie.”
Matt's Websites are: http://www.actualactivists.com/
and http://www.frankenskiesthemovie.com/
Matt Landman, Chemtrail Activist & 5G Activist discusses the history of aerosol spraying and weather modification. The manipulation of weather has been going on at least since the early 20th Century. Matt talks about the Electromagnetic Frequency Modulation aspect of chemtrails and weather manipulation. This is an outstanding and very timely interview. Matt has produced a documentary about chemtrails called “Frankenskies: The Movie.”
Matt's Websites are: http://www.actualactivists.com/
and http://www.frankenskiesthemovie.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.